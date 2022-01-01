Perth Glory v Chelsea - full match replay

Sport
1h 36mEnglish
Play
Perth Glory v Chelsea - full match replay
1h 35m

Catch up on all the action from Perth Glory's clash with Chelsea at Optus Stadium.

Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS