Living Black: Season 26 Episode 15
Special - Jack Charles

News and Current Affairs
26m2018English
Special - Jack Charles
25m

Homelessness is something that affects many Australians, and Indigenous Australians are over represented in the homeless population with over 26,000 experiencing homelessness. In this Living Black Special, Karla Grant sits down with actor, musician and writer Uncle Jack Charles about his time living on the streets and how he overcame hardship to become one of our most respected actors.

Country:
Australia
