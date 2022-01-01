Cycling: La Vuelta 2018 Highlights: Season 2018 Episode 14Vuelta 2018: Stage 13 HighlightsSport52m2018EnglishPlayVuelta 2018: Stage 13 Highlights52mAll the best moments and highlights from Stage 13 of the 2018 La Vuelta a Espana.Subtitles:EnglishCountry:SpainAll EpisodesMore Like ThisMotor Sport: Dakar Rally 2014Sport1 season availableExplore SBSHelpContact UsCopyrightTerms & ConditionsPrivacyYour online preferencesAdvertise with usComplaintsSBS Codes of PracticeCareersAbout SBSSBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS