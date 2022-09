Available Soon

Jupurrurla - Man of Media

Factual, Short Film

28m 2019 Warlpiri

Available in 3 days Watch from 3:30am on Monday 19 September

The story of Warlpiri elder and lawman, Francis Jupurrurla Kelly, who was instrumental in starting the Indigenous media industry in Australia and who now serves as Chair of the Central Land Council.

Country : Australia Director : Josef Eggerr