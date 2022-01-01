Cycling: La Vuelta 2019 Highlights: Season 2019 Episode 2Episode 2Sport25m2019EnglishPlayEpisode 225mAll the best moments and highlights from Stage 2 of the 2019 Vuelta a Espana,Subtitles:EnglishCountry:SpainAll EpisodesMore Like ThisMotor Sport: Dakar Rally 2014Sport1 season availableExplore SBSHelpContact UsCopyrightTerms & ConditionsPrivacyYour online preferencesAdvertise with usComplaintsSBS Codes of PracticeCareersAbout SBSSBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS