Basketball: NBA 2020-21: Season 2019 Episode 2NBA game of the season contender - Rockets v PelicansSport2h 3m2019EnglishPlayNBA game of the season contender - Rockets v Pelicans2h 2mA full replay of New Orleans Pelicans v Houston Rockets NBA game from October 27, 2019.Country:USAAll EpisodesMore Like ThisMotor Sport: Dakar Rally 2014Sport1 season availableExplore SBSHelpContact UsCopyrightTerms & ConditionsPrivacyYour online preferencesAdvertise with usComplaintsSBS Codes of PracticeCareersAbout SBSSBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS