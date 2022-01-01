LIVE 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Season 2019 Episode 6Full replay - FIFA U-17 World Cup final - Mexico v BrazilSport2h 29m2019EnglishPlayFull replay - FIFA U-17 World Cup final - Mexico v Brazil2h 28mCoverage of the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup final as Mexico and Brazil battle it out for the title.Subtitles:EnglishCountry:BrazilAll EpisodesMore Like ThisMotor Sport: Dakar Rally 2014Sport1 season availableExplore SBSHelpContact UsCopyrightTerms & ConditionsPrivacyYour online preferencesAdvertise with usComplaintsSBS Codes of PracticeCareersAbout SBSSBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS