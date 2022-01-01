LIVE 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup : Season 2019 Episode 6 Full replay - FIFA U-17 World Cup final - Mexico v Brazil

Sport

2h 29m 2019 English

Play Full replay - FIFA U-17 World Cup final - Mexico v Brazil 2h 28m

Coverage of the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup final as Mexico and Brazil battle it out for the title.