Basketball: NBA 2020-21: Season 2019 Episode 16NBA game of the season contender - Lakers v HawksSport1h 43m2019EnglishPlayNBA game of the season contender - Lakers v Hawks1h 42mA full replay of LA Lakers v Atlanta Hawks NBA game from December 16, 2019.Country:USAAll EpisodesMore Like ThisMotor Sport: Dakar Rally 2014Sport1 season availableExplore SBSHelpContact UsCopyrightTerms & ConditionsPrivacyYour online preferencesAdvertise with usComplaintsSBS Codes of PracticeCareersAbout SBSSBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS