Our Stories : Season 2019 Episode 13 Aunty Thelma

Factual, Documentary

15m 2019 English Expires in 3 weeks

Play Aunty Thelma 15m

It's not every day you come across an 83-year-old still working fulltime and living life to the fullest, but that's exactly what 2019 NAIDOC Award recipient Aunty Thelma Weston is doing.