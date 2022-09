Our Stories : Season 2019 Episode 21 The 50,000 Year Old Silk Road

The track from Oodnadatta to Marree is old, really old. It predates the Silk Road by about 50,000 years and was a traditional trade route for the Arabana people for over a thousand generations.