Our Stories : Season 2019 Episode 24 Aunty June Murray

Factual, Documentary

15m 2019 English

This is the story of Aunty June Murray who grew up in a mission, worked as a domestic servant and helped her community. In 2019 at 91 years of age, she was awarded the Order of Australia.