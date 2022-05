Interview with Robbie from Arsenal Fan TV

Back in 2017, Robbie Lyle, the host of Arsenal Fan TV and a man who has become a mythical meme on the internet - came to SBS to chat to Nick Stoll about how it all started, what his life was like before, what Troopz and co are really like and his thoughts on Arseanl.