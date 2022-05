'It's incredibly sad' - Fozz on current state of Australian Football

The World Game’s Lucy Zelic and Craig Foster caught-up to discuss the fall-out from the decision by four A-League club’s to stand-down players and staff without pay with Fozz labelling it “an embarrassment to the game”.