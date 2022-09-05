Superstition: Season 1 Episode 3Half Truths And Half Breeds
Superstition: Season 1 Episode 3
Half Truths And Half Breeds
Drama
42m2017EnglishExpires in 5 days
Isaac sends a mysterious half human/half infernal to help Calvin et al with the fight in La Rochelle. Meanwhile, Bea, Garvey and Tilly grapple with how to properly bury a known racist.
Country:
USA
Cast:
Mario Van Peebles, Brad James, Robinne Lee, W. Earl Brown, Demetria McKinney, Tatiana Zappardino
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Violence