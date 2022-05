Lucy and Fozz's full interview with James Johnson, Graham Arnold

Sport

1h 14m English

Play Lucy and Fozz's full interview with James Johnson, Graham Arnold 1h 13m

SBS The World Game's Lucy Zelic and Craig Foster sat with FFA CEO James Johnson and Socceroos coach Graham Arnold to discuss a range of issues with the state of football in Australia, including a national second tier, Fox Sports, and youth development.