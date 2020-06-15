Living Black: Season 27 Episode 10
Malcolm Turnbull: A Bigger Question

News and Current Affairs
26m2020English
Play
Malcolm Turnbull: A Bigger Question
26m

When it comes to Indigenous affairs, one of the most contentious parts of Mr Turnbull’s prime ministership was his rejection of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Karla Grant sits down with former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull where he reveals for the first time in detail, why he did not support an Indigenous Voice enshrined in the nations Constitution, a key recommendation of the Uluru Statement From the Heart, and why he ultimately rejected the proposal in October 2017.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS