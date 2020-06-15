Living Black : Season 27 Episode 10 Malcolm Turnbull: A Bigger Question

When it comes to Indigenous affairs, one of the most contentious parts of Mr Turnbull’s prime ministership was his rejection of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Karla Grant sits down with former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull where he reveals for the first time in detail, why he did not support an Indigenous Voice enshrined in the nations Constitution, a key recommendation of the Uluru Statement From the Heart, and why he ultimately rejected the proposal in October 2017.