'I risked losing Milan-San Remo to win it' - Matt Goss previews this Saturday's Monument

Sport

42m English

Play 'I risked losing Milan-San Remo to win it' - Matt Goss previews this Saturday's Monument 42m

2011 Milan-San Remo champion Australian Matt Goss joins Christophe Mallet and Dave McKenzie on the latest episode of the Zwift Cycling Central Podcast to preview this Saturday's edition of the famed Italian Monument and also discusses how the win changed his life and relives his victory.

Country : Italy