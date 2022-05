Basketball: WNBA : Season 2020 Episode 21 WNBA replay - play-offs second round - Connecticut Sun v Los Angeles Sparks

Sport

1h 25m 2020 English

Play WNBA replay - play-offs second round - Connecticut Sun v Los Angeles Sparks 1h 25m

A full replay of the 2020 Women's National Basketball Association play-off second round clash as Connecticut Sun take on Los Angeles Sparks.