Tottenham's Son on the revealing documentary, the difference between Mourinho and Pochettino and his relationship with Kane

Sport
11mEnglish
Play
11m

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min speaks to SBS' Nick Stoll, among other journalists, about Amazon's documentary, his feelings when Jose Mourinho came in to replace Mauricio Pochettino and his relationship with teammate Harry Kane.

