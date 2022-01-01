Cycling: La Vuelta 2020: Season 2020 Episode 13Extended highlights: Stage 13 - Vuelta a EspañaSport26m2020EnglishPlayExtended highlights: Stage 13 - Vuelta a España26mExtended highlights from 2020 Vuelta a España Stage 13 in our daily highlights program.Subtitles:EnglishCountry:SpainAll EpisodesMore Like ThisMotor Sport: Dakar Rally 2014Sport1 season availableExplore SBSHelpContact UsCopyrightTerms & ConditionsPrivacyYour online preferencesAdvertise with usComplaintsSBS Codes of PracticeCareersAbout SBSSBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS