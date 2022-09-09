Returning Our Ancestors

During and after colonisation, countless Aboriginal Ancestors were stolen from their resting places where they had been placed with ceremony and care. They were housed in metal boxes, on shelves as specimens of research, or as objects of curiosity held by collectors, families and institutions. Returning Our Ancestors explores the deep responsibility of Traditional Owners to return their people to Country and lay their Ancestor’s spirits to rest.

