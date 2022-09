Bushwhacked S3 Ep1 - Wedge Tailed Eagle

Kayne and Kamil are on a soaring mission from Perth to Lorna Glen deep in the Western Australia desert, where Kayne must follow and observe the movements of a Wedge-Tailed Eagle.

Country : Australia Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts