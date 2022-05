'Own who you are' - Indigenous basketball star Patty Mills talks landmark IBA initiative

Sport

31m English

Play 'Own who you are' - Indigenous basketball star Patty Mills talks landmark IBA initiative 30m

Lucy Zelic speaks to NBA and Boomers star Patty Mills about his new Indigenous Basketball Australia (IBA) program and its importance for cultural pride and community. SBS is broadcasting multiple 2020-21 NBA regular season games per week in HD on SBS VICELAND and streamed live via SBS On Demand. Additionally, every game of the 2020-21 NBL season is LIVE, FREE and in HD via SBS On Demand, with select games also live on SBS VICELAND.