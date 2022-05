2022 FIFA World Cup Magazine Show : Season 2022 Episode 2 Episode 2

Sport

27m 2021 English

Play Episode 2 26m

This episode looks back on last month's FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020, which saw Bayern Munich defeat Tigres UANL to become global champions. We meet the female referee who made history at the FIFA Club World Cup. We also discover the glitz and glamour of an Arabian horse pageant in Doha.