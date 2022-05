2022 FIFA World Cup Magazine Show : Season 2022 Episode 4 Episode 4

In this episode, we meet Moroccan defender Medhi Benatia, who was a part of Qatari club Al Duhail's fifth-place finish at the recent FIFA Club World Cup. We'll also look at the ancient Qatari tradition of camel racing, and meet a German chef with a passion for football at one of Doha's premier hotels.