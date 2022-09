Serena Vs The Umpire

Factual, Documentary

51m 2019 English Expires in 3 weeks

Play Serena Vs The Umpire 51m

The story behind one of the biggest sports controversies of 2018 taking a look into Serena Williams' clash with umpire Carlos Ramos during the 2018 US Open women's final.

Subtitles : English Country : USA Advice : Coarse language, Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts