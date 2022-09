Raven's Quest : Season 2 Episode 16 Skawennahawi

Childrens

7m 2020 English

Play Skawennahawi 7m

Skawennahawi is a 9-year-old Mohawk girl from Ottawa, Ontario. She loves to hang out with her best friend, Eliane, and together they go to swim team practice and make a delicious Shepherd's Pie.