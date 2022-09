Available Soon

True North Calling S1 Ep1 - Taking Risks

Factual, Documentary

24m 2020 English

In Iqaluit, we meet Franco Buscemi overseeing a high stress oil transfer for the community. In Inuvik, tour operator Kylik Kisoun Taylor is launching a bold new attraction for tourists.

Country : Canada Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts