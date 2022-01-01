Full replay: Paris-Tours

Sport
1h 11m2021English
Play
Full replay: Paris-Tours
1h 10m

Replay of the 213km Paris-Tours 2021 one-day classic cycling race.

Country:
France
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS