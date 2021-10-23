Motorsport: W Series
: Season 2021 Episode 13
Rounds 7/8 Qualifying
Sport
42m
2021
English
41m
A full replay of 2021 W Series rounds 7 and 8 qualifying action from Austin, USA.
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.
