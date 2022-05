Kell O'Brien with mixed track and road ambitions on eve of world champs

Sport

12m English

Play Kell O'Brien with mixed track and road ambitions on eve of world champs 11m

Kelland O'Brien talked to SBS Cycling Central's Finn Potter in the lead-up to the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships. The races will be broadcast daily on SBS On Demand from October 21-24.