The Magic Canoe : Season 4 Episode 4 Nico Has No Manners

Childrens

24m 2020 English Expires in 3 months

Play Nico Has No Manners 24m

Nico has bad manners and it is only when he is confronted with Orote, a prehistoric man with no good manners, that Nico will become aware that certain behaviors are not pleasant for others.