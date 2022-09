The Magic Canoe : Season 4 Episode 13 Pam Takes Her Courage In Both Hands

At the camp, Max and Tibo have installed a zip line course but Pam is afraid to try it. In funny adventure she will finally take her courage with both hands to come to help an eaglet.