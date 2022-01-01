Sayers talks about his path to the Zwift Academy finals

Sport
20mEnglish
Play
Sayers talks about his path to the Zwift Academy finals
19m

Cooper Sayers of Nero Continental talked about his journey to the Zwift Academy Finals.

Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS