Wild New Zealand: Season 1 Episode 1
Cast Adrift

Factual, Documentary
60m2016EnglishExpires in 2 weeks
Cast Adrift
59m

Isolated since the time of the dinosaurs, New Zealand's wildlife has been left to its own devices, with surprising consequences. Its ancient forests are still stalked by predators from the Jurassic era. It's also one of the most geologically active countries on Earth. From Kiwis with their giant eggs, to forest-dwelling penguins and helicopter-riding sheep dogs, meet the astonishing creatures and resilient people who must rise to the challenges of their beautiful, dramatic and demanding home.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
United Kingdom
