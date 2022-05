Football's Greatest Stage 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 4 Pele & Italy 1990

Sport

26m 2022 English

Play Pele & Italy 1990 26m

The story of Pelé taking the World Cup by the scruff of the neck at the age of 17 is legend. On the cusp of reunification, West Germany triumphed in 1990, while a couple of French legends helped their nation to the peak of World Cup glory in 1998. WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.