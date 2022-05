Football's Greatest Stage 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 5 Eusebio & Brazil’s Two of Three

With loyalty to his nation not seen as frequently in today's game, Eusebio was Portuguese football to many, and a star of the 1966 World Cup. The brilliant Italian Brains Trust of Vittorio Pozzo and Giuseppe Meazza. And Brazil couldn't cope without Neymar in 2014.