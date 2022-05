Football's Greatest Stage 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 7 Andres Iniesta & Switzerland 1954

Sport

26m 2022 English

Play Andres Iniesta & Switzerland 1954 26m

The World Cup is full of heart-rending stories, but not many pull at the heart strings like that of Spain’s Andrés Iniesta and Xavi. Dino Zoff, the man who inspired Italy to victory in 1982 is another great tale. And the fun and games of Vuvuzelas, Mexican Waves and WAGs. WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.