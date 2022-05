Football's Greatest Stage 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 9 Franz Beckenbauer & Uruguay’s double

Sport

26m 2022 English

Play Franz Beckenbauer & Uruguay’s double 26m

A World Cup hero for West Germany, Franz Beckenbauer is enshrined in his country’s football folklore. A captain turned coach, Dunga inspired Brazil to glory in 1994, but came up heartbreakingly short in 2014. And Gordon Banks kept it clean for England in 1966. WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.