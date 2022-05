Football's Greatest Stage 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 10 Philipp Lahm & France 1998

Sport

26m 2022 English

Play Philipp Lahm & France 1998 26m

The quiet, unassuming character of Germany’s Philipp Lahm - one of the best Germany has seen. The 1998 World Cup in France - one with some of the best storylines. And Paraguayan goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert didn’t shy away from creating his own legacy. WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.