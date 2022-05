Football's Greatest Stage 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 13 Ronaldo & Spain 1982

26m 2022 English

When Ronaldo weaved his magic, no one could get near him. It's the turbulent career of one the game's greatest players. Then there was Ferenc Puskas in 1954, controversially injured and unable to lift Hungary to glory in Switzerland. And a look at Spain 1982, where Paolo Rossi emerged when it mattered most.