Saudi Tour 2022: Season 2022 Episode 6Extended event highlightsSport53m2022EnglishPlayExtended event highlights52mAll the best moments and highlights from the 2022 edition of the Saudi Tour.Subtitles:EnglishCountry:Saudi ArabiaAll EpisodesMore Like ThisMotor Sport: Dakar Rally 2014Sport1 season availableExplore SBSHelpContact UsCopyrightTerms & ConditionsPrivacyYour online preferencesAdvertise with usComplaintsSBS Codes of PracticeCareersAbout SBSSBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS