Amplify : Season 1 Episode 3 Little Star

22m 2020 English

Songwriter iskwe writes a song about the loss of young Tina Fontaine in 2015 while Dr. Cindy Blackstock weighs in on the colonial policies that continue to affect thousands of Indigenous children.