Countdown to Qatar 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 15 Football: Countdown To Qatar, Ep 15

Sport

27m 2022 English

Play Football: Countdown To Qatar, Ep 15 26m

Memphis Depay has racked up 39 goals for the Netherlands since his breakout tournament in Brazil 2014. South Korea are hoping to see a repeat their 2002 semi-final appearance.