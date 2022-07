Countdown to Qatar 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 16 Football: Countdown To Qatar, Ep 16

24m 2022 English

Episode 16 looks at Real Madrid and Brazil breakout star Vinícius Júnior, Croatia's claim to go one step further in Qatar 2022 and how Germany's Lothar Matthäus made his mark on the tournament.