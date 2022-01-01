Countdown to Qatar 2022: Season 2022 Episode 18
In this edition, Ecuador are hoping to spring a few surprises to their opposition as they head into their first World Cup appearance since 2014. Poland's Robert Lewandowski is their country's leading striker and will lead the nation to potential World Cup success.. And Hassan Al-Haydos will have the honour of leading the host nation, Qatar, in their debut World Cup appearance.

