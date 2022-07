Countdown to Qatar 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 19 Episode 19: Senegal

Sport

24m 2022 English

Play Episode 19: Senegal 24m

Episode 19 takes a look at how Senegal hopes to emulate their debut success from the 2002 World Cup. Switzerland's star goalkeeper Yann Sommer is providing the care support to a nation that remains in the top 20 in the FIFA World Rankings. And Barcelona superstar Ansu Fait will be one to watch for Spain in the upcoming tournament.