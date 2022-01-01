Countdown to Qatar 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 21 Episode 21: Ghana

Episode 21 delves into why Ghana could be one of the World Cup underdogs this upcoming tournament. Uruguay's Edinson Cavani is hoping that his Qatar swansong from the world game will be a winning one. And the changing of the guard is imminent for Portugal, as João Félix waits in the wings to emulate Cristano Ronaldo and take his country to potential World Cup success.