Episode 22 focuses on Uruguay and the changing of the guard for their team, as a number of their players hope to go out of world football with World Cup glory. Serbia's Dušan Vlahović hopes to leave a lasting impression in the upcoming tournament and we look back on the incredible story of Pickles the dog and his unscripted role in discovering the Jules Rimet Trophy, which was stolen just prior to the 1966 World Cup.