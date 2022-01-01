Countdown to Qatar 2022: Season 2022 Episode 22
Episode 22: Uruguay

Sport
24m2022English
Play
Episode 22: Uruguay
24m

Episode 22 focuses on Uruguay and the changing of the guard for their team, as a number of their players hope to go out of world football with World Cup glory. Serbia's Dušan Vlahović hopes to leave a lasting impression in the upcoming tournament and we look back on the incredible story of Pickles the dog and his unscripted role in discovering the Jules Rimet Trophy, which was stolen just prior to the 1966 World Cup.

All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS