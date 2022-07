Countdown to Qatar 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 24 Episode 24: Poland

Episode 24 delves into who Poland striker Robert Lewandowski could be the catalyst for World Cup success for his country.. Ghana's André Ayew has been enlisted to spearhead his country in their fourth World Cup appearance and former Manchester City superstar Yaya Toure is leading the way to eliminate racism in the World Game.